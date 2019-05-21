COAS Gen Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss matters of bilateral ties
RAWALPINDI: Chinese ambassador Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ)Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
According to the army’s public relations wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting discussed matters related to mutual interests between both the countries including regional matters.
Both the dignitaries agreed to further strengthen the bond between the two friendly countries.
Later, the Chinese envoy also met with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at the Joint Staff Headquarters.
According to ISPR press release, matters of bilateral interests including emerging security environment with particular reference to regional peace were discussed during the meeting
