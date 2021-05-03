COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC, Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Monday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, recent developments in the Afghan peace process, progress on CPEC, regional security and the current situation of COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Earlier on April 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had welcomed President Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The statement had come after Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on Army chief Gen Bajwa at GHQ here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process had been discussed in detail.

