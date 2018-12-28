RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentence awarded to 22 hardcore terrorists involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the terrorists whose capital punishments have been confirmed were involved in attacks on the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, civilians and other heinous crimes.

On the whole, their acts of terrorism resulted into death of 176 persons, including 19 Armed Forces personnel, 41 police and levies officials and 116 civilians and injuring 217 others.

The Army’s media wing said that 15 other convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. However, the special military courts acquitted two suspects as the charges against them could not be proved, said ISPR.

It is pertinent to mention here that the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on December 21, had confirmed the death sentence awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists involved in heinous acts of terrorism.

The terrorists whose capital punishments have been confirmed were involved in attacks on the armed forces/ law enforcement agencies, the killing of innocent civilians, the destruction of communication infrastructure, a police station and educational institution, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Comments

comments