Corps Commanders conference underway

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is currently chairing Corps Commanders Conference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Indian President had signed a bill to abrogate Article 370, about the special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

The conference will discuss the situation after Indian move to end the special status of Occupied Kashmir and situation along Line of Control (LoC).

The military’s top brass will also discuss the befitting response to India in case of any misadventure from their side.

Earlier, India’s BJP government moved the bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about special status of Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members protest.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the Rajya Sabha that entire Kashmir is under curfew with Section 144 imposed in several districts. It’s a war-like situation with mobile phones and internet services shutdown and several Kashmiri leaders under house arrest.

