COAS Bajwa to embark on visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will embark on an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, ARY News reported.

During the visit, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold important meetings with Saudi Arabia’s top civil and military leadership, said sources. Bilateral ties, regional security situation, Kashmir dispute, international issues and other matters will be discussed in the meetings, the sources added.

On August 13, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed that the army chief will visit Saudi Arabia this week to discuss regional security and Kashmir dispute with the Saudi leadership.

Read More: Saudi ambassador calls on COAS, discusses defence cooperation

Earlier on August 11, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nauwaf bin Saeed Al-Malki had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues come under discussion in the meeting.

Comments

comments