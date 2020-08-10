Saudi ambassador calls on COAS, discusses defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nauwaf bin Saeed Al-Malki called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Read More: Saudi assistance defence minister meets COAS, discusses security cooperation

Earlier on April 23, Saudi Arabia’s Assistance Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh had called on Chief or Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

The military’s media wing had said that during the meeting views had been exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries.

They had also discussed the overall regional security situation, the statement had read.

