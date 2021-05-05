COAS emphasises need for military cooperation between Pakistan, KSA

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces Lieutenant General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili in Riyadh today (Wednesday), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, regional security and military to military cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

COAS emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

CGS KSA thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

It is noteworthy that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official visit yesterday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. He will meet the Kingdom’s civil-military leadership during the visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also depart for Saudi Arabia on May 7 (Friday) on an official visit, his Special Assistant on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media before his departure for Saudi Arabia, he said the prime minister will be visiting the Kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. During his visit, PM Khan will meet the crown prince and other Saudi political as well as religious leaders.

