Govt contacts JUI-F, seeks support for COAS extension bill

ISLAMABAD: The ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has contacted the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) to seek support for the draft bill for amendment in Army Act for giving a provision to extend tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the government has contacted JUI-F to gain its confidence over the amendment in the Army Act. Sources added that a delegation of PTI lawmakers will also contact Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), decided to vote in favour of crucial amendments to the Constitution and the Army Act to pave the way for a three-year extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure.

PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan in a statement said the party has no objection to Gen Bajwa’s tenure extension. He said the prime minister can get powers to extend an army chief’s tenure after a tweak in the Army Act.

Read: Federal cabinet approves amended law for COAS extension

Meanwhile, a government team met leaders of the PML-N at the Parliament House to discuss the amendments. The government team comprised Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Ayaz Sadiq and others were part of the PML-N delegation.

Pervez Khattak said the government would contact other opposition parties after discussing the issue with the PML-N.

“The bill will be tabled in the Parliament after consultation [with all stakeholders],” he said, hoping to complete deliberations over the issue by this evening.

Comments

comments