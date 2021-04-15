RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Upon arrival, COAS General Bajwa was welcomed by Fauji Foundation Managing Director (MD) Waqar Ahmed.

On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on ongoing and future projects of the Fauji Foundation.

The COAS appreciated the performance and commitment of Fauji Foundation towards the provision of quality services and assured them of his full support in all its future endeavors.

During the visit, the Army Chief also inaugurated a 100-bed hospital and Foundation University Institute School of Nursing.

Fauji Foundation (also known as Fauji Group), is basically a Charitable Trust founded in 1954 for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their dependents.

It is incorporated under the Charitable Endowments Act 1890.

