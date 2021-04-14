COAS, US Secretary of State discuss Afghan peace over phone

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

During the conversation, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan will always support “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after al Qaeda’s attacks triggered America’s longest war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to brief the decision to NATO allies in Brussels on Wednesday. Biden may also publicly announce his decision, Reuters reported citing sources.

