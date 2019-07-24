COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Pentagon

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pentagon, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the Army Chief was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford. He was presented guard of honour with 21 gun salute.

The COAS had a discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and CJCS. Regional security situation including Afghan peace process was discussed.

Secretary and CJCS acknowledged role of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process.

The Chief of Army Staff also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley. Matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation were discussed.

Later, the Army Chief visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at the cemetery playing the national anthem of both countries.

Earlier, COAS was also present in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

