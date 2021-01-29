COAS General Bajwa, Qatar Emir discuss security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Qatar Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed is in Qatar on two days official visit. During his meeting with the Qatar emir matters of mutual interest, defence, security, cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

Qatari leadership reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations of strategic value. While expressing their satisfaction over level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.

Earlier, the COAS witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College. He appreciated high standards of the institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of the future battlefield.

Earlier on November 18, last year, Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, maters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

