Qatari air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, maters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar’s armed forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the contributions of Pakistan Army to regional peace and security and its role in the training of Qatar’s Armed Forces.

Also Read: Qatari commander, CJCSC Gen Nadeem discuss defence cooperation

Earlier today, the Qatari air force commander called on Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters. He was presented guard of honour upon arrival there and laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral collaboration were discussed.

Cdr Qatar Emiri Air Force, Maj Gen (pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at NHQ, was presented GoH & laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument. During meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security & bilateral collab were discussed. pic.twitter.com/7xjgE52gm7 — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) November 18, 2020

Comments

comments