Qatari commander, CJCSC Gen Nadeem discuss defence cooperation  

RAWALPINDI: Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) Major General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of bilateral professional interest, regional security environment, and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Qatari commander lauded the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Read More: Qatar envoy meets COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

Earlier on July 22, the Qatar Ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), Inter-Services Public Relations had said in a statement.

The newly-appointed Qatar envoy, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the army chief had exchanged views on matters related to mutual interest and coordination in different sectors between both countries.

COAS Bajwa had congratulated Al Thani for assuming charge of the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed hopes that bilateral ties between both countries will be further strengthened.

