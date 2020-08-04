COAS General Bajwa visits Corps Headquarters Lahore

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Corps Headquarters Lahore, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The COAS met senior serving and retired military officers to discuss security and other professional matters.

“The COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities,” read a statement from the ISPR.

Participants of the meeting included General (retired) Jehangir Karamat, General (retired) Ahsan Saleem Hyat, General (retired) Tariq Majid, General (retired) Rashid Mahmood and General (retired) Raheel Sharif.

Earlier, COAS visited troops deployed on frontlines along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

While interacting with troops, COAS said, ‘Eidul Azha epitomises the essence of unconditional sacrifice. No one understands this spirit of sacrifice better than a soldier. Let us also reiterate our pledge to always stand by our Kashmiri brethren braving Indian atrocities for their right of self-determination despite all odds.’

