People of Kashmir deserve peace, COAS says in Lahore Garrison address

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamer Jawed Bajwa has Thursday paid a visit to Lahore Garrison and addressed officers on professional matters, the internal and external security situation of the country, and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region, AR Y News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS also apprised the officers with the latest developments on Eastern Border.

The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (II0J&K) was also discussed wherein the COAS reaffirmed the commitment for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said, as reported in ISPR-released press statement, that people of Kashmir and this region “deserve peace”.

Furthermore, COAS reiterated the need for “greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war”.

Earlier today on arrival at Lahore, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

READ: Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

In another security development reported earlier today citing ISPR, at least four terrorists were killed while two security personnel “embraced martyrdom” during an operation in North Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces observed the presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali area of North Wazirstan. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire on them, said ISPR.

During an intense fire, four terrorists were killed, the military’s media wing said, adding that these terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and IED explosions.

Comments

comments