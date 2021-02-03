Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed while two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an operation in North Waziristan on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali area of North Wazirstan. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire on them, said ISPR.

During an intense fire, four terrorists were killed, the military’s media wing said, adding that these terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and IED explosions.

During the conduct of the operation, Naib Subedar Amin Ullah, 42, resident of Chitral and sepoy Sher Zamin, 24, resident of Landi Kotal embraced martyrdom while four other soldiers suffered bullet injuries.

Earlier on January 24, security forces had carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of KP’s North Waziristan, killing five high-profile terrorists.

Detailing the operation, the ISPR had said that out of five terrorists eliminated during the operation, two of them were identified as Syed Rahim and Saifullah Noor.

“Syed Rahim was involved in 17 terror acts from 2007 and was responsible for carrying out suicide attacks in Wana and Mir Ali areas of the Waziristan,” the army’s media wing had said.

