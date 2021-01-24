Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO, announces ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Sunday carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of KP’s North Waziristan, killing five high-profile terrorists, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Detailing the operation, the ISPR said that out of five terrorists eliminated during the operation, two of them were identified as Syed Rahim and Saifullah Noor.

“Syed Rahim was involved in 17 terror acts from 2007 and was responsible for carrying out suicide attacks in Wana and Mir Ali areas of the Waziristan,” the army’s media wing said.

The agencies of enemy countries have tasked Rahim to recruit terrorists for carrying out attacks in the country, it said adding that the slain terrorist was also involved in murdering four tribal chiefs and three engineers in the area.

Besides this, the ISPR said that another terrorist, Saifullah, who was killed during the North Waziristan IBO, was involved in targeting security forces through IED attacks.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar action recently, two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire in an effort to flee from the area, said the ISPR. However, it added, all terrorists were killed by security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, three Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Azaib Ahmed resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of District Orakzai.

