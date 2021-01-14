Three Pak Army soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire in an effort to flee from the area, said the ISPR. However, it added, all terrorists were killed by security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, three Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Azaib Ahmed resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of District Orakzai.

Read More: Three Pak Army soldiers martyred during search op in South Waziristan

In a similar incident on November 19, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check post in South Waziristan.

The military’s media wing said that terrorists lodged firing at a check post near South Waziristan’s Pash Ziarat which was immediately responded by the personnel of security forces.

Also Read: Six Pakistan Army personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Hawaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleiman Shaukat were martyred in the exchange of firing and one more soldier sustained injuries, said ISPR.

Comments

comments