Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Three Pak Army soldiers martyred during search op in South Waziristan

Pak Army soldiers martyred South Waziristan ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and four personnel wounded in firing opened by terrorists during a search operation in South Waziristan, ARY News quoted military’s media wing spokesperson on Sunday night.

The spokesperson of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists attacked security forces during a search operation in South Waziristan where three soldiers were martyred and four sustained injuries.

The martyred soldiers include Sepoy Salim, Subedar Nadeem and Lance Naik Mussavir.

Pak Army soldiers martyred South Waziristan ISPR

Earlier in July, at least four terrorists had been killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The military media wing had said in a statement that four terrorists were killed during an IBO in North Waziristan when the security forces were clearing an area.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, four security personnel were martyred, said ISPR. The martyred soldiers are identified as Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Shehbaz, Rizwan and Raja Waheed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Passenger plane develops fault, lands safely at Islamabad airport

Pakistan

Sindh CM inspects water drainage work in affected areas of Karachi

Pakistan

Drainage flaws, power outages add to miseries of rain-hit Karachi

Pakistan

Pakistan landed in grey-list due to oppostion: Murad Saeed


ARY NEWS URDU