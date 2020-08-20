COAS Bajwa, Jordanian ambassador discuss defence cooperation   

RAWALPINDI: Jordanian ambassador to Pakistan Major General Ibrahim Yali Muhammad on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa at General Headquarters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Jordanian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on August 18, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met the Kingdom’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

During the meeting, they had discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest, and military cooperation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed, who was accompanying the army chief on the Saudi visit, was also present during the meeting.

