RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, met the Kingdom’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest, and military cooperation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed, who is accompanying the army chief on the Saudi visit, was also present during the meeting.

Read More: COAS Bajwa arrives in Saudi Arabia

Shortly after the meeting, the Saudi deputy defence minister tweeted: “[I] Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security.”

Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security. pic.twitter.com/PeDRCErx0i — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 17, 2020

Read More: COAS Bajwa, Saudi counterpart discuss expansion in defence cooperation

Earlier, Gen Bajwa met with his Saudi counterpart Major General Fayyad bin Hammad Al-Ruwaili at General Staff Headquarter in Riyadh. During the meeting, both leaders discussed ways and means to enhance defense and military cooperation between the two brotherly countries, according to the military’s media wing.

The army chief also met with Saudi Commander Joint Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Turki Al Saud.

Comments

comments