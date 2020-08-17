RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a visit being billed highly important and mainly military-affairs oriented.

Accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt General Faiz Hameed, the army chief landed in Riyadh today, where he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz and other higher officials.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will discuss fraternal ties between two countries, matters of mutual interest, the prevailing security situation, and the Kashmir dispute in his meetings with Saudi civil and military leaders during his stay in the kingdom.

Director General of ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said the visit was pre-planned and primarily military-affairs oriented.

Issues of bilateral defence ties as well as regional security situation will also be discussed during Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s meeting with Saudi leadership.

Earlier on August 11, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nauwaf bin Saeed Al-Malki had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues come under discussion in the meeting.

