COAS Bajwa, Saudi counterpart discuss expansion in defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met with his Saudi counterpart Major General Fayyad bin Hammad Al-Ruwaili at General Staff Headquarter in Riyadh, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed ways to enhance defense and military cooperation between the two brotherly countries, said the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, the army chief also met with Saudi Commander Joint Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Turki Al Saud. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed Faiz Hameed was also present in the meetings.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Saudi General Staff Headquarter, COAS General Bajwa was presented a guard of honour.

Earlier today, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a visit being billed highly important and mainly military-affairs oriented.

Accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt General Faiz Hameed, the army chief landed in Riyadh today, where he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz and other higher officials.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa would discuss fraternal ties between two countries, matters of mutual interest, the prevailing security situation, and the Kashmir dispute in his meetings with Saudi civil and military leaders during his stay in the kingdom.

