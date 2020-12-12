COAS lauds Rangers’ contributions in maintaining peace in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday appreciated the contributions of Sindh Rangers in maintaining peace and stability in Karachi, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Sindh Rangers headquarters today and paid homage to their sacrifices.

On arrival at the headquarters, the COAS laid a floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhuda. DG Rangers Major General Umar Bukhari briefed the army chief on the security situation of the province, said ISPR.

Earlier, General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the 48th basic aviation security course passing out parade held at Airport Security Force Academy in Karachi.

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, the COAS said that training of ASF trainees will enhance the standards of the aviation security in Pakistan, read the statement.

He expressed his satisfaction with the training and performance of the ASF trainees and also appreciated the participation of women in the force.

COAS congratulated the trainees and their families and distributed the prizes among the position holders, said ISPR. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Airport Security Force Director General Major General Zafar UI Haq at the academy.

A large number of serving and retired officials and families of passing out trainees witnessed the parade, said the military’s media wing.

