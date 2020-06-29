PSX attackers eliminated in eight minutes: DG Rangers

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers Director General Umer Ahmed Bukhari has said gunemen who attempted to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in today’s gun and grenade attack were exterminated within eight minutes of the attack.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, he said the terrorists came in a car at 10:02 pm and were eliminated at 10:10 pm as a combined unit of security agencies foiled the attack in eight minutes.

The Rangers DG said the attackers had planned to storm the PSX building for a long assault but two of them were killed at the entrance to the building while the other two were shot dead by security personnel later.

Read More: Four terrorists killed as security forces foil Pakistan Stock Exchange terror attack

He said they were armed to teeth as they had AK47s, hand grenades, and food.

DG Bukhari quoted a tweet that attributed the terrorist attack to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The Rangers, police and security guards of the Pakistan Stock Exchange jointly foiled the attack, he said, adding the attackers wanted to play havoc with Pakistan’s economy and peace as they made a botched attempt to disrupt peace of the country’s financial hub.

Read More: Minister sees ‘foreign hand’ behind PSX attack

The DG said there was a probability of the involvement of foreign agencies in the attack, especially India’s RAW as Karachi’s peace was a cause for New Delhi’s frustration. The attack had similarities to the 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that was also carried out by BLA men, he added.

Comments

comments