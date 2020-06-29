Web Analytics
Minister sees ‘foreign hand’ behind PSX attack

Pakistan Stock Exchange attack

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that a foreign hand is involved in today’s terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). 

Taking to Twitter, he said the attack should be investigated from every aspect. “A foreign hand and [Indian spy] Kulbhushan Jadhav-like network’s planning is involved in it.”

He lauded the law enforcement agencies’ ‘remarkable’ performance for averting a huge loss by foiling the attack.

Earlier today, four gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four of the attackers, police said.

Separatist insurgents from Balochistan province – the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) – claimed responsibility in a post on Twitter.

