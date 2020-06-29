ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that a foreign hand is involved in today’s terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Taking to Twitter, he said the attack should be investigated from every aspect. “A foreign hand and [Indian spy] Kulbhushan Jadhav-like network’s planning is involved in it.”

He lauded the law enforcement agencies’ ‘remarkable’ performance for averting a huge loss by foiling the attack.

کراچی اسٹاک ایکسچینج حملے کی ہر پہلو سے تحقیقات ہونی چاہئیں، اس حملے میں بیرونی ہاتھ ملوث ہے اور کلبھوشن یادیو جیسے نیٹ ورک کی پلاننگ شامل ہے، قانون نافذ کرنے والےاداروں کی شاندار کارکردگی نے بڑے نقصان سے بچایا، #سلام_پاکستان — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 29, 2020

Earlier today, four gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four of the attackers, police said.

Separatist insurgents from Balochistan province – the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) – claimed responsibility in a post on Twitter.

