PM, FM, Maryam laud ‘brave’ security men for foiling PSX attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned today’s terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building that killed ten people, including four attackers and five security officials.

He in a statement said courageous security personnel bravely fought the enemy off and foiled this attack. The entire nation is proud of its valiant security men, he added.

The prime minister offered condolence to families of those martyred in the attack and prayed for recovery of the injured.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, strongly deploring the terrorist attack at the PSX, said the security forces’ attempt to thwart evil designs of the country’s enemy is laudable.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a tweet said: “Salam to the brave sons of soil who foiled a major terrorist attack that could have been catastrophic. The fact that an attack of such magnitude was planned & executed is extremely unsettling. Bad news”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the PSX attack is akin to an attack on the country’s security and economy, lauding the timely response of the Rangers and police. He directed the law enforcement agencies to stay alert and summoned a detailed report on the attack.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: “Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange. Swift & timely action by law enforcement agencies saved nation from a bigger tragedy. The attack, however, must alert us. Our condolences to bereaved families of martyrs & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.”

