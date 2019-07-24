Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS calls on Mike Pompeo to discuss bilateral relations

COAS

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has said Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a vigorous bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values with the United States.

This he said while expressing his views with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to the State Department in Washington, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Wednesday.

DG ISPR said the two discussed regional security issues especially focusing on Afghan peace process, noting the importance of an Afghan-led and Afghan controlled solution.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pentagon.

Read more: COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Pentagon

The COAS had a discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and CJCS. Regional security situation including Afghan peace process was discussed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan leaves for Pakistan after three-day US visit

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan calls for relations with US on equal footings

Pakistan

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Pentagon

Pakistan

Opposition has no reason to remove Senate chairman: Jam Kamal


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close