COAS calls on Mike Pompeo to discuss bilateral relations

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has said Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a vigorous bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values with the United States.

This he said while expressing his views with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to the State Department in Washington, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ways to improve progress of Afg peace process & bilateral relationship as follow up to the summit meeting on 22 Jul 19 also discussed. “Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust & shared values”, COAS. (2of2). https://t.co/4LrSNl7v87 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 24, 2019

DG ISPR said the two discussed regional security issues especially focusing on Afghan peace process, noting the importance of an Afghan-led and Afghan controlled solution.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pentagon.

Read more: COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Pentagon

The COAS had a discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and CJCS. Regional security situation including Afghan peace process was discussed.

Comments

comments