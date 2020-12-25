COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said no power on earth can undo Pakistan.

In his message in connection with the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the nation is celebrating Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence.

No power on earth can undo #Pakistan. “Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation”, COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2020

The COAS said Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation.

145th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated with traditional zeal across the country.

The day dawn with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi. A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, are being held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

