RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert where he was briefed on exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, was briefed about the modalities of two-week-long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The exercise was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive Operation cycle of a Corps,” the army’s media wing said.

“The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed a great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive manoeuvres in different phases of the exercise,” it added.

Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of participating troops, the COAS expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.

“Excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for an effective response to all threats and challenges,” the army chief emphasized.

Read More: Pakistan Army conducts ‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’ drills in Bahwalpur: ISPR

Later, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.

Earlier in the month of February, Pakistan Army troops took part in tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, troops of the Karachi Corps practicipated tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert.

Comments

comments