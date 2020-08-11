COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs Corps Commanders’ Conference: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired the Corps Commanders’ Conference and reviewed the situation at Line of Control (LoC), Pak-Afghan border, and internal security environment, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details shared by the DG ISPR on his official Twitter account, the corps commanders’ conference discussed geo-strategic and national security issues.

The meeting appreciated the Afghan reconciliation process and hoped for early commencement of the intra Afghan dialogue.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and locust threat.

He directed the corps commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during upcoming Muharram in concert with civil administration with due cognizance to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi, the ISPR said.

It said that the army chief emphasized to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of ongoing flood situation.

