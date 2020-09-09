COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs Corps Commander Conference: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired the Corps Commanders Conference to review the situation at Line of Control, Afghan Peace Process, fifth-generation warfare and other matters, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR shared the details of the meeting held at General Headquarters (GHQ) and said that the forum was briefed on evolving regional environment and operational developments especially situation along LOC.

CCC presided by #COAS held at GHQ. Forum was briefed on evolving regional environment & operational developments especially situation along LOC, Pakistan’s positive role & contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process, situation along Western Border including fencing progress (1/6) pic.twitter.com/cSQfOQkYuG — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 9, 2020



Pakistan’s positive role and contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process, the situation along Western Border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was also discussed during the meeting, the army’s media wing said.

Increased ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LOC targeting civil population by the Indian military and blatant human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir were noted as a major cause of concern for regional peace and stability, the ISPR said.

The conference also extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside the occupied territory and evolving situation in Afghanistan with an impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics.

The ISPR release further highlighted that COVID-19, locust control measures and support to national polio campaign also came under discussion during the meeting.

The corps commander conference expressed satisfaction over positive developments and indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu.

“Fifth-generation warfare and hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with Government policies,” the army chief reiterated.

He lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during internal security deployment in aid of civil power particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.

COAS appreciated the high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure the welfare of troops during prolonged and extensive operational and internal security deployments.

