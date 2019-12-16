COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays rich tributes to APS martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and their brave parents.

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families.”, said General Bajwa, in his message on the eve to mark 5th anniversary of APS martyrs, released by DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) through his official twitter handle.

“We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 5th anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people, including children and teachers, dead is being observed today.

On Dec 16, 2014 six terrorists stormed the school and martyred around 150 students and teachers.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

