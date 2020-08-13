RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Saudi Arabia this week to discuss regional security and Kashmir dispute with Saudi leadership.

This has been confirmed by Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar while talking to an international media outlet on Thursday.

“Yes he [Gen Bajwa] is travelling,” Pakistan army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar told Reuters.

According to sources, during the visit, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will have meetings with Saudi leadership.

On Monday, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Admiral Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, had met the COAS Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

