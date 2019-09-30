COAS Bajwa, Saudi commander discuss regional security   

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral relations, matters of professional interest and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s cooperation in training and capacity building of Royal Saudi Army.

During the meeting, the Saudi military commander hailed profession expertise of Pakistan Army and its role in war against terrorism, said ISPR.

Upon arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented guard of honour by a smartly-turned out contingent.

Read More: Saudi assistance defence minister meets COAS, discusses security cooperation

Earlier on April 23, Saudi Arabia’s Assistance Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh had called on Chief or Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

The military’s media wing had said that During the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries.

They also discussed the overall regional security situation, the statement had read.

