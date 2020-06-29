COAS Bajwa pays tribute to security guards, LEAs for foiling PSX attack

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the security guards, Sindh police and Rangers personnel for foiling a terror attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the ISPR, the COAS paid a glowing tribute to the security guards at the PSX, who sacrificed their lives as first responders, vigilantly checking terrorists’ entry to the stock exchange’s premises and foiling a major terrorist incident.

… and integrated response of Pak Rangers & Sindh Police, eliminating terrorists in shortest possible time. “With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing hard earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs” COAS. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 29, 2020



General Qamar Javed Bajwa while appreciating the law enforcement authorities for their operational readiness, lauded prompt effective and integrated response of Rangers and Sindh police, eliminating terrorists in the shortest possible time.

“With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing hard-earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs” the COAS was quoted as saying in the ISPR press release.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Five security officials and one citizen were martyred when the suspected terrorist opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said police.

