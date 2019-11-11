Cold, frosty weather descends over Balochistan, northern areas

KARACHI: The winter has descended over the country and northern areas and Balochistan experiencing a frosty weather, while the met office has forecast snowfall over mountains and rainfall in several cities including Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

The mercury has also dropped in Karachi with cool winds and colder nights in the city. The minimum temperature in the port city is expected to go down to 16.0 ºC today.

The minimum temperature in Islamabad will be 12 Celsius, while 14 Celsius in Lahore and Peshawar, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather office said that deep westerly wave is present along northwest Balochistan.

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country while light rain( with light snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan today, the weather forecast said.

The same weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday while light rain( with light snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the PMD, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas and lowest minimum temperatures were given below:-

Astore -04, Skardu-03°C, Kalam and Gupis -02°C, Kalat -02°C, Quetta -01°C.

Comments

comments