Cold spell continues to torment Karachi, other parts of country

KARACHI: The minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 7.5°Celsius on Monday in Karachi as shivering weather continues to torment the city, ARY News reported.

The maximum temperature in daytime could increase between 21-23°Celsius today.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted that the ongoing cold spell in the city will likely to last few more days.

It is to be mentioned here that Karachi recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

Cold and dry weather is expected in the city today. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city with the wind speed 11 kilometers per per hour.

According to a report the winds with with 50 kilometers per per hour speed could hit the city in next few days.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, the PMD said in its weather report.

Fog is likely in central and south Punjab at isolated places.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely to occur during the period. Heavy rain fall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir.

In last 24 hours, northwestern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan region received rainfall with thunderstorm.

Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, while a severe cold spell continued in northern Balochistan and the Northern Areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast the first rain/snowfall of Year 2021 in upper areas of the country from Sunday till Tuesday after entry of a strong westerly wave in the country.

