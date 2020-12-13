Cold storages to be set up at airports, ports: Razak

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood held a consultative meeting with growers, farmers and exporters of mangoes in Islamabad on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, he tweeted that the consultative session was fruitful. “We discussed problems facing the exports of mango and discussed the way forward. We agreed to explore establishing cold storage areas on airports and shipping ports,” he said.

The adviser said they also agreed to establish a Mango Development Council under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

Pakistan is ranked sixth in terms of mango production and fifth in terms of mango exporting countries in the world, having around 5pc share. The country’s mango industry has a volume of Rs100 billion while millions of people are employed in the industry.

Pakistan exports mangoes to 40 countries of the world and by adopting meticulous planning and removal of barriers restricting the export, Pakistan can also have access to high-value international markets include USA, Japan, China, South Korea and Australia.

Sindhri is often considered as one of the best varieties of mangoes in the world because of its unique taste and size.

