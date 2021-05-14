KP govt extends closure of colleges, varsities amid surge in Covid cases

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Friday decided to keep all the colleges and universities closed till 23rd of May, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Kamran Khan Bangash said that all the public and private colleges and universities will remain closed in the province till 23rd of May. A notification in this regard has also been issued, he added.

In view of the worsening situation of coronavirus, the provincial government has taken the decision on the directives of the federal government, said the spokesperson.

Public, private schools to remain closed till May 23

Earlier today, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas had said that all public and private schools in the province would remain closed till May 23, amid COVID-19 third wave.

In his tweet, Murad Raas had said that decision regarding the closure of schools had been made in light of the coronavirus spread situation. A review meeting in this regard would be held on May 18, he had added.

Murad Raas had urged the people to follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

