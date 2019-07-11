Collision between two trains kills 10 in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: At least ten people were killed and more than thirty-two injured as Quetta bound Akbar Express collided with a freight train at Walhar Railway Station, near Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

The accident took place around 4:15am, when Akbar Express hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station, resulting in the death of 10 passengers and wounds to nearly three dozen people.

Getting the information, the rescue teams have reached the spot and currently, the rescue operation was underway.

Injured are being shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency has been declared.

According to DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umer Salamat, the rescue operation is underway. Hydraulic cutters have been called at the site to retrieve dead bodies.

Following the dreadful accident, the rail traffic has been suspended and Business Express and Karachi Express have been stopped at the various stations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmed has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of the control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.

On June 20, at least three people, a train driver, and two assistant drivers, were killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad.

