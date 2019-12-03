Commander US NAVCENT calls on Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Commander of US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters related to the maritime security environment in the Indian Ocean region and mutual interests including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times respectively.

Earlier, on November 20, Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met with his British counterpart and other Naval officials during his visit to Britain and discussed matters pertaining to expanding cooperation between the two naval forces.

The Naval Chief was conferred with Royal Naval College Medal.

During meetings with the dignitaries, matters related to maritime security and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

Comments

comments