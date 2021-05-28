KARACHI: The operation against bandits along the riverbed area of Indus in Garhi Tegho village of the Larkana division has entered its seventh day as police commandos from Karachi have joined the crackdown against criminal elements who killed two cops and another person during a recent encounter, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, 200 police commandos from Karachi have joined 500 other cops leading the operation against dacoits in the riverbed area.

ASP City Shikarpur Fazil Shah said that the operation has been intensified and its sphere has also been expanded to eliminate the criminal elements hiding in the forest area along the Indus.

“Drones, armored personal carriers (APCs), rocket launchers and other modern equipment is being utilized during the operation against the dacoits,” he said adding that over 250 hideouts of the dacoits have been eliminated during the operation so far.

In a previous development, the Sindh government on Thursday announced a bounty on the head of 27 bandits. The Sindh Home Department has announced Rs0.5 million to 3 million on the head or arrest of 27 Shikarpur bandits.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi yesterday and discussed the ongoing anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur at length.

CM Murad asked the interior minister for help in the procurement of sensitive equipment for the police forces. Reiterating that the provincial government will clean the katcha areas of bandits, he demanded that the Centre provide air support and armed boats for the operation.

