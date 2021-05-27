Sindh announces head money for Shikarpur bandits

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced a bounty on the head of 27 bandits, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Home Department has announced Rs0.5 million to 3 million on the head or arrest of 27 Shikarpur bandits.

It is to be mentioned here that freshly deployed 200 police commandos in Shikarpur joined an anti-bandit operation at Garhi Tegho in katcha area today.

After transfer of SSP Shikarpur Amir Saud Magsi, ASP Syed Fazil Shah leading the police campaign against the outlaws of the area.

” 200 police commandos freshly deployed in Shikarpur from Karachi have joined the operation”, ASP Fazil Shah said.

“Drones and other modern weapons are being used in the drive to clear the area from the criminals,” ASP said.

The police has cordoned off the area and plugged the paths, which could be used by the dacoits for escape.

The Sindh Police on Wednesday witnessed a reshuffle following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Shikarpur to review the law and order situation.

What is Katcha Area?

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

