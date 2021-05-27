KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Thursday, reported ARY News.

The two discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the province as well as the ongoing anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur at length. The interior secretary, Sindh chief secretary and provincial police chief were also in attendance in the meeting.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said people used to travel in convoys in Sindh due to the potential danger of getting robbed but in 2007, the PPP government cleared highways of bandits by launching a grand operation.

The law and order situation in Karachi had also worsened with several localities turned into no-go areas for citizens, he maintained.

The CM said the entire province from Guddu to Kotri Barrage is katcha area with forests stretching over six kilometres. On May 23, police recovered eight hostages from the katcha area in Shikarpur, he pointed out.

CM Murad said that bandits attacked the police personnel after the armoured personnel carriers (APCs) they were in broke down, as a result of which two cops were martyred.

“Your are the interior minister. You can come here whenever you want,” the chief minister was reported as telling Sheikh Rasheed. “We will work together and we welcome you in Sindh.”

Sheikh Rasheed assured Murad of extending all possible cooperation saying the Rangers are at the provincial government’s disposal and it can utilize the services of the paramilitary force in the anti-dacoit operation. He suggested that terrorism cases be registered against dacoits.

CM Murad further asked the interior minister for help in procurement of necessary equipment for the security forces. Reiterating that the provincial government will clean the katcha area of bandits, he demanded that the Centre provide air support and armed boats for the operation.

