ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued a commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji,the founder of Sikh religion as a token of religious harmony, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan sharing the picture of the coin on his official facebook page revealed the silver metallic souvenir which has the Kartarpur Sahib temple minted on it with the inscription marking the occasion.

Read More: US welcomes finalization of Kartarpur Corridor agreement

Kartarpur is said to be the first sight where a Sikh commune was established at the hands of Guru Nanak himself.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Thursday, October 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor

Read More: PM Imran lays foundation of Baba Guru Nanak University

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to inaugurate the corridor on the November 9 which will facilitate the Sikh community to visit the temple.