SBP issues commemorative coin on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday formally issued a commemorative coin on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.
The commemorative coin was revealed in a ceremony held in Karachi.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir said the purpose of releasing the commemorative coin by the central bank is to supplement and be part of national efforts to promote interfaith harmony.
He said the founder of Sikh religion preached the message of peace and brotherhood. He expressed the confidence that through this coin his message will reach every household.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal.
Read more: US welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor