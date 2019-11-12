KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday formally issued a commemorative coin on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The commemorative coin was revealed in a ceremony held in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir said the purpose of releasing the commemorative coin by the central bank is to supplement and be part of national efforts to promote interfaith harmony.

He said the founder of Sikh religion preached the message of peace and brotherhood. He expressed the confidence that through this coin his message will reach every household.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal.

Addressing the ceremony, he had said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor is just the beginning. The prime minister had expressed optimism that the resolution of Kashmir dispute will bring prosperity and result in the uplifting of entire South Asian region. The landmark project initiated on the directives of Imran Khan as a peace-building measure for the region and to promote interfaith harmony, is entirely funded and executed by Pakistan as a gift for Sikh community.

