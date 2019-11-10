US welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor

WASHINGTON: The US has welcomed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in her video message posted on her official twitter handle stated, that the US welcomes the opening of a new border crossing between India and Pakistan, the Kartarpur Corridor.

“The newly opened corridor is a step towards promoting greater religious freedom,” she said.

.@StateDept welcomes the opening of a new border crossing between #India & #Pakistan, the Kartarpur corridor. This corridor is a step towards promoting greater #religiousfreedom. Best wishes to the pilgrims making the crossing for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth. pic.twitter.com/CpkKD6ztgB — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) November 9, 2019

Ortagus also sent her best wishes to the pilgrims crossing the border for the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in Pakistani town of Narowal.

Addressing the ceremony, he had said opening of Kartarpur Corridor is just the beginning. The prime minister had expressed optimism that the resolution of Kashmir dispute will bring prosperity and result in uplifting of entire South Asian region.

