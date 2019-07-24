Commerce Ministry notifies promotion, transfer of officers

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce has issued notification for the promotion and transfer of officers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Syed Rafi Basheer Shah of Commerce & Trade Group has been promoted to Grade-21 officer and appointed as Director General (DG) Directorate General of Trade Organisations.

Dr Nazir Lateef was posted as DG Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development who was previously performing duties as Joint Secretary of Commerce Ministry.

Earlier on July 6, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had transferred 2100 employees stationed in major cities of the country.

Notifications were issued in 16 cities to officers ranging from grades 9 to 16.

FBR offices of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad saw transfers.

Hyderabad, Quetta, Abbottabad, Sukkur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Bahwalpur, Sargodha also saw transfers and postings.

726 FBR employees, officers and workers alike from Karachi have been asked to be transferred.

